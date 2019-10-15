Did you land a job at the career fair

BYU-Idaho hosted businesses and universities from across the country at the Fall Career Fair. The businesses and graduate schools came to fill over 2000 internship and job openings.

Some students came to the career fair with the intent of finding a specific position, while others didn’t know what to expect. But even those students found value in the opportunities presented at the fair.

“I mostly came to just check some things out, not for anything specific,” said Sophie Long, a junior studying communication, “but I love the networking aspect, there’s a lot of opportunities you would expect but there’s a lot you wouldn’t expect.”

Over 50 graduate schools attended the event with the hopes of recruiting BYU-I students into their programs. These programs search for students who are prepared and have done research about what their program has to offer. One recruiter was impressed with the students he talked to.

“I’m seeing students who know what they want, people who are dressed professionally. They have a sense of what they’re looking for; they ask good questions, and they know to come,” said Jared Williams, a graduate recruiter for Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon.

The roughly 2,250 BYU-I students who attended this career fair, did not attend quietly. Despite the slight decrease in attendance from the previous career fair, the entire BYU-I Center gymnasium vibrated with the sound of conversation and laughter.

“My favorite thing about coming to the career fair is meeting people,” said Abigail Caldwell, the human resources generalists over recruiting for Madison Memorial Hospital. “I love the bright-eyed students excited about the industries they’re going into and teaching them about the whole healthcare industry.”

Caldwell attended eight previous career fairs and has hired multiple interns from those career fairs in accounting and healthcare administration. Two of the accounting interns became full-time employees after they graduated and continue to work there.

While the chance of getting a job, an internship or into graduate school from the career fair isn’t guaranteed, some people at the fair believe that getting sore feet is.

“We’re old, and standing isn’t as easy as it used to be,” said Elder Bell, an internship missionary for BYU-I. “Our feet hurt after a while.”

Virginia Commonwealth University recommended not letting contacts go to waste, “Send thank you emails to company representatives that you had meaningful conversations with. Do this soon, within 24 hours of the fair is best.”

While the career fair yielded fruit in the form of internships for some, the fruit was more material for others. Students were seen carrying grocery bags through the career fair collecting as many swag items as they could from the various businesses attending.

“I got lots of pens,” said Noelle Wolfe while laughing, a sophomore majoring in business management. “The swag was really good.”

For the first time ever, one lucky student won a free round-trip airline ticket. On Friday, the day after the career fair, Alison Bates received the biggest swag prize of all.