On Sept. 23, students flocked to the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center for the Disciple Leader Conference, with the theme of “He Speaks Your Language.”

The Disciple Leader Conference is held once every semester. The Conference is run by the Student Leadership Council. This semester, the Conference focused “on the many ways God communicates with His children.“

Attendees made blankets for those in need, went to workshops on personal revelation, had lunch and walked to the Taylor Chapel for the keynote address.

Check-in was at 9:30 a.m. After checking in, the attendees gathered in The Crossroads with their booklets, Disciple Leadership Conference pens and stickers.

Abe Curtis, a freshman studying marketing, first heard about the Disciple Leader Conference when he went to the Career Fair.

“It stood out to me because I like the idea of using disciple attributes in leadership,” Curtis said. “I think I’m hoping to kind of be reminded of or to learn some Christlike attributes that I’ll be able to use as a potential future leader.”

An opening get-to-know-you and intro session ran from 10 to 10:35 a.m.

From 10:45 to 11:10 a.m., students made blankets to give to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center. Sources indicate that the blankets were cute, soft and fuzzy.

Afterward, students went to workshops on personal revelation. The attendees were given time for two workshops from a pool of seven sessions, all held by BYU-I faculty, in rooms in the MC. Faculty included Tyler Richey, Trevin Ricks, Devon Marrott, Jennifer Moss, Curtis Castillow, Tim Rarick and Sandro Benitez.

After a break for lunch in The Crossroads, attendees grabbed event shirts and walked to the Taylor Chapel to hear from Seth Robins, the keynote speaker.

Brother Robins expounded on teachings from Elder David A. Bednar’s April 2011 address, “The Spirit of Revelation.”

According to Kate Timmerman — a volunteer and fourth-semester student majoring in marriage and family studies — there were approximately forty to fifty volunteers in maroon polos.

“What I really liked about disciple leader conference was just the idea of people coming together with one purpose, which was to leave as better disciples of Jesus Christ, and I feel like we all were able to leave as better disciples of Jesus Christ, but not only that but disciple leaders,” said Timmerman.