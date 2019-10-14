Discover BYU-Idaho at Campus Day

Prospective students will be visiting for Campus Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18. They’ll take part in tours, activities and Q&As in the John W. Hart building, the Hyrum Manwaring Center and the BYU-Idaho Center.

“It helps prospective students start to envision how BYU-Idaho could fit into their plan,” said Riley Hall, admissions director and alumnus of BYU-I.

Hall said the event is meant to “help [prospective students] get a grasp of what BYU-I can offer them…and we admonish them to go to the Lord and ask if it’s right for them.”

Students will be visiting from all over the nation. Last year, 22 states were represented, and over 1,00 people were recorded in attendance according to a press release about the event.

“One of the things that we hear a lot from students when they come to visit, whether that’s for a campus tour or for an experience like campus day is, ‘Wow, there’s more here than I thought. It feels more energetic. There’s a lot more going on. There are more people here than I thought there were,'” Hall said.

Hall believes that campus visits change people’s perspectives, which one is one of the things he likes about them.

“Campus day is such a powerful experience for prospective students and their families,” said Clark Gilbert, former president of BYU-I and current president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide. “There is so much BYU-Idaho has to offer–a teaching–focused faculty, engaged students who help develop and serve each other, the Learning Model and all it does to activate and engage learning. Sometimes you can describe all of these and it‘s hard for someone to understand just how unique they are to BYU-Idaho.”

