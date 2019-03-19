Discover these tips on how to de-stress

Sharing is caring!











Everyone feels stressed, especially as students. Stress can be normal for a person in their day to day lives, but too much stress can be detrimental to a person’s body and mind.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are symptoms that can happen physically and mentally when someone is too stressed. These include headaches, muscle pain, fatigue and stomach pains. Effects that can happen mentally are anxiety, lack of motivation, anger and depression.

There are ways to get out of the slump of stressing out.

1) Eating Healthy

Eating good food helps the body fight stress because of the nutrition it receives. It also raises the body’s metabolism to lower the risk of getting sick.

2) Exercise

Exercise produces endorphins, a feel-good chemical, which helps improve sleeping habits and decreases stress. Working out also works the same as meditation: Focusing on a single physical activity can produce more energy.

3) Get Organized with Life

Prioritize what is important and take care of that first. There are many ways to get organized. Get a planner to keep track of your classes, meetings and assignments. Keep assignments organized, or get a whiteboard to write everything down.

4) Take Short Breaks

Taking a break will help refresh the mind and get it rejuvenated and refocused. Take a break for a short amount of time to eat, exercise or read a book. Try not to watch a whole movie on Netflix.

There are many ways to relieve stress and many things to deal with it. Some people deal with stress by joining a yoga class and others stay organized. Nobody is the same, and everyone deals with stress differently. Find what works for you and how to deal with stress.