Discovering infinite joy from one click

Until last fall, Emma Errgang, a freshman studying communication, hadn’t heard of the term “Mormon” before. A little over a year later, she scheduled her baptism to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

No, missionaries did not knock on her door, nor did she have family members who are of the same faith. It all started last fall watching YouTube videos and hearing people in the videos passively say, “I’m Mormon.”

She googled “What is a Mormon?” and found mormon.org, where she began talking with the missionaries. That one, simple click changed the rest of her life.

Growing up in the Errgang home, attending church was optional.

“My mom would take us to church if we wanted to go to youth group, but it was never forced on us,” Errgang said.

From going to church a handful of times, she understood a few things.

“I understood that Jesus loves me, He died for us, but what else?” Errgang said. “Who am I? Where am I going to go when I die? I’m just going to heaven?”

These were just a few of the questions that were rolling around in her head.

“I didn’t understand the Trinity, how God and Jesus and the Spirit were all the same person,” Errgang said.

At first, her family wasn’t supportive of her taking the discussions. However, over time her family was OK with it. She said, “They like that I’ve found something that makes me happy.”

Her family has no interest in the gospel right now, but that doesn’t stop her from sharing what she knows with them.

Errgang loves the Church.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “I love everything about it. Not everything makes sense, but that’s OK because it doesn’t have to. It’s given me answers to so many of life’s questions that I don’t think I could’ve found anywhere else.”

At the beginning of September, she left the only place she’s known in northern Kentucky.

“It was horrifying; I didn’t want to come,” Errgang said.

After making that leap of faith, she came to love BYU-Idaho.

“Coming out here to BYU-Idaho set me on the track to keep going up,” Errgang said. “It’s different, but I’ve grown to love it. This school really helps to cultivate students’ passions. It helps them realize their potential and their divine heritage as children of God. I think that’s one of the most powerful things you can do for anyone, let alone a college.”

It’s been a roller coaster of a journey. After being dropped by her favorite missionaries, she searched for that same fulfillment, but couldn’t find it anywhere.

“No place gave me the same energy and push that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave me.”

From this journey, she’s become more selfless and is focused more on others.

“It’s not so much what I want them to know about me, but more what I want them to know about themselves,” Errgang said. “They have a divine potential.”

She cherishes the eternal truths she’s learned.

“There’s people who don’t know that, and it’s a blessing when you do come to that knowledge to know of a surety that you are a child of God,” Errgang said.

After meeting with missionaries on and off and attending church for a year, she decided to be baptized and confirmed a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 17.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Errgang said. “I’m just so excited; I’m most excited for covenants. If I can show my love and devotion to God even more, that’s something I want to do for the rest of my life.”