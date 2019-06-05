Discovering the American Advertising Federation Collegiate Chapter

Beth Hendricks is a full-time professor and the faculty advisor for the American Advertising Federation Collegiate Chapter. She described the society as a national, professional organization for students going into advertising, marketing, public relations or media who can join to gain experience in their career path.

“This collegiate chapter…is really good (for) networking,” Hendricks said. “We have all these professionals that belong to (it), so they’ll post jobs or internships. They have lots of opportunities.”

The society focuses on the National Student Advertising Competition. Each year the students get a client and a case study for that client.

The students then come up with an integrated campaign and submit it for the competition. If their campaign wins, they progress and eventually compete nationwide for a reward of $10,000.

“There are just so many opportunities that students have taken advantage of,” Hendricks said. “They’ve really got to get out and get involved in these professional organizations and look at these competitions and different opportunities that are available.”

Joshua Peters, a senior studying communication, has been involved in the creative aspect of AAF for the past two semesters and loves it. He wrote copy for commercials, tag lines, billboards and social media advertisements. He also participated in the pitch team for AAF and described it as “satisfying and stressful.”

“The creative process as a group was my favorite part…when the pressure is on, the effort is at 100% and the ideas are flowing from one person to the other,” Peters said.

Hendricks retires in December of 2019 and a new advisor will need to replace her in order to keep AAF running. So, check it out and experience the society while they’re still here.