Discuss “Hard Times” at the library

The Madison Public Library’s Adult Book Club chose “Hard Times” by Charles Dickens as November’s book for discussion.

The Adult Book Club will meet at the public library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. to discuss what participants enjoyed and learned from reading “Hard Times.”

“We would love some newbies,” said Catherine Stanton, the Adult Services Librarian who runs the book club. “We also wondered if an afternoon meeting might fit some schedules better, so for the next couple of months, we’re going to try an additional meeting the day before.”

Hard copies of “Hard Times” can be found at Madison Public Library, or readers can find a free e-book or audiobook through the library’s website.

“Hard Times” was first published in 1854 and was Dickens’ 10th novel. According to Sparknotes, it is a satire of the social and economic conditions of the era. It is the shortest novel Dickens wrote.

