On Saturday, BYU-Idaho will welcome Disney star Adassa for a special Christmas performance during the University’s annual Christmas concert in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university website reads, “Now a firmly established holiday tradition, the annual A BYU-Idaho Christmas concert features over 300 music, dance, and theatre university student performers, as well as a noted headlining group or artist, offering a multi-sensory holiday spectacular.”

Tickets range from $10-$15 for students and staff and $15-$20 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased here.