BYU-Idaho invites students, alumni and community members to the performance of Disney star Adassa at the tenth annual Power to Become conference on Thursday.

Adassa performed the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in the 2021 Disney film Encanto.

“A lot of people seem most excited about the Disney singer,” said Monica Appau-Nkansah, a freshman studying web design and development and the information ambassador for the P2B conference.

The annual conference includes speakers, entertainers and interactive activities. The aim of P2B is to empower attendees to discover their passions and help them make plans to achieve them.

“My hopes are to meet people in my same field … and just build my network,” Appau-Nkansah said.

The conference offers an opportunity to network with current students, alumni and other professionals. Check-in and a tailgate party, from 4-6:30 p.m., precede the conference with door prizes, music, food and games.

The conference will run from 7-9 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

BYU-I encourages anyone interested in attending to purchase tickets online.