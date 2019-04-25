Dive into spring semester

Sharing is caring!











Just as the weather in Rexburg starts to warm up and swimming becomes more enticing than a snowball fight, the swimming pool in the John W. Hart Building will be closing for renovations.

With the pool closed throughout the spring semester, students and local residents will have the chance to take advantage of many local lakes, rivers and swimming holes.

Packsaddle Lake

Less than a mile on a trailhead leads hikers to Packsaddle Lake, which is tucked away in a forest. The lake also features a rope swing into the lake.

Beaver Dick Park

Six miles west of Rexburg sits a campground with two small docks into Henry’s Fork. There is a small floating boat dock and a swimming dock. Located near “R” Mountain, Beaver Dick also has fire pits and a playground.

St. Anthony Sand Bar

St. Anthony and Henry’s Fork are home to many popular swimming spots and the Sand Bar is no different. According to cityofstanthony.org, the Sand Bar has “picnic tables, a water slide, a playground, sand boxes, a roped area for swimming and a diving board.”

Rexburg Rapids

Float down the lazy river, swim in the pool and race down water slides at Rexburg Rapids. Admission prices and park hours can be found on rexburgrapids.com.

Ashton Reservoir

Enjoy the sun while swimming, boating, canoeing and cliff jumping 30 miles north of Rexburg at Ashton Reservoir.

Island Park Reservoir

Northwest of the Buffalo River off of Highway 20, Island Park Reservoir is a large, scenic spot on Henry’s Fork. Fishing, swimming, camping and boating are all available to enjoy.

Rigby Lake

Just off the first Rigby exit on Highway 20, Rigby Lake has sandy beaches, volleyball nets, playground equipment and more. Also known as Jefferson County Lake, this swimming location fills naturally. Day-use rates and more information can be found online.

A reminder to students new and old: Bridge jumping in Madison County is illegal.