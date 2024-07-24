In September 2019, President Russell M. Nelson gave a devotional titled, “The Love and Laws of God,” to students of BYU and testified that, “Your true identity is that you are a child of God. This is who you really are.”

BYU-Idaho hosts many international students, contributing to the diversity and global perspective of the campus community. The University provides dedicated support services to help international students thrive academically and socially.

“I have seen how Heavenly Father really cares about me,” said Aislinn Tzitziri Silva Manrique, a sophomore studying Spanish education from Mexico City.

“Although it has been challenging moving to a different country, with a different language and culture, I know that this is where I am supposed to be. I am a child of God and each one of us is as well.”

The count below shows total BYU-I students as shown on the website.

According to BYU-I official enrollment statistics, “Counts are shown for three groups by term: campus-based students online matriculated students, and total BYU-Idaho students. For each group, the counts are “disaggregated,” (meaning separated) by ethnicity and gender.”

Scroll spoke to 12 students on campus and asked them to bear their testimonies in their native language.

The following are the languages in which the testimonies were shared:

— English, U.S.A

— American Sign Language, “ASL”

— Navajo, Native American

— Spanish, México

— Portuguese, Brazil

— Ukrainian, Ukraine

— German, Germany

— Cantonese, Hong Kong, Region of the Republic of China

— Tagalog, Philippines

— Hindi, India

— Zulu, South Africa

— Fijian, Fiji

A video of these students sharing their testimonies in various languages can be found here.

“I would love to say that God has been faithful and helpful ever since I moved to the United States to reunite with my parents and study at BYU-I,” said Olayemi Esther Iteoluwakiisi a sophomore majoring in social work from Nigeria. “I’m here at BYU-I because God loves me unconditionally and has manifested faith and joy in my soul.”

To uphold its mission statement, BYU-I offers various services for its international population. Some of these services are the International Service Office and the International Studies Society.

The International Services Office, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center 276, assists international students with various regulations, school policies and US immigration requirements. This office helps international students navigate campus life and ensure their success and well-being at BYU-I.

The International Studies Society meets each semester, hosting a variety of activities focused on majors such as economics, business, geographic information systems, and international policy. Sessions include informative modules, designed to enhance students’ understanding and knowledge in these fields.

“The International Studies Society provides co-curricular opportunities for students to gain knowledge, cultivate attitudes, and develop skills so they will be effective leaders who can work internationally or with people from various backgrounds to achieve worthwhile goals that benefit their families, communities, and workplaces,” according to the International Studies Society I-Belong app mission statement.

Giovanna Michelle Serrano was raised in México and is now a graduating senior studying political science with an emphasis in foreign affairs. She shared her testimony of God’s love for her and her fellow classmates.

“No matter where you come from,” Serrano said, “what you are studying, or what your future plans may be, remember that God loves you and is cheering for you to be a beacon of light in the world.”

