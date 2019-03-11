Do you hate running? Listen here!

I’m running.

“Don’t give up!” the woman on my left says, leaning in close. “I can see you failing. Don’t fail on me!”

One of the men on my right leans in to the computer screen, examining the data from my heart rate and O2 consumption. Another man cheers me on.

I normally avoid running, evidenced by the burn in my chest and the pain in my calves. The incline and speed on the treadmill were higher than what I’m used to, but I keep moving for longer than I would if no one were watching.

As the researchers increase the speed and incline yet again, I wave my hand, speaking through the mask strapped to my face, “No more, I can’t—”

I brace my hands on the handlebars and swing my legs off the moving treadmill. The researchers seem a little disappointed that I’ve stopped, but they take it in stride, turning off the treadmill and removing the mask and heart rate monitor.

“What made you quit?” a woman with a clipboard asks.

It takes me a second to answer. “I couldn’t breathe,” I gasp, trying to walk to the table on shaking legs. She marks that down.

Watch below to see the end of my first VO2 max test.

I lean against the table for a moment, my eyes drifting over the treadmills and the researchers huddled around the computer results. The room was the exercise physiology lab on the BYU-Idaho campus; the students were exercise physiology students, and the test? Whether it’s possible to reach VO2 max with just walking.

VO2 max represents the volume of oxygen (O2) your body can use, or maximize. The faculty mentor for this student-run project, Eli Lankford, said the VO2 max is how well your heart and lungs distribute oxygen throughout your body.

“If you want to live longer — have a healthy heart, healthy lungs, not have congestive heart failure — it’s correlated with your VO2 max,” Lankford said.

Lankford has worked on many different research projects, some student-run, some sponsored by companies. He’s interested in “non-traditional” aerobic activities, like dancing and archery. He studied Polynesian dancers, including Miss Tahiti herself, to test how well these activities exercise a person’s body.

This student-run project was inspired by the fact that not many people run anymore, Lankford said. If the researchers could prove that a person can reach VO2 max by walking up a steep incline, people who can’t or aren’t used to running would benefit.

Although the group only studied about 30 people so far, they found that walking on an incline reached the VO2 max as well as running. Even though VO2 max tests have been around for a while, a walking test wasn’t always possible because most treadmills don’t incline far enough to give the walker the stress necessary to reach their max.

Listen below to hear Lankford’s further description of the study.