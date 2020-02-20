Do you miss me?

We’ve been through a lot together. We spent six months together, and I loved every minute of it.

My favorite place we went to was the gym. Almost every day you carried me in your strong hands through the doors of the John W. Hart building and into the weight room.

I watched from the sidelines as you hit a new PR on your squats. As the sweat glistened from your forehead, you set the weight bar down on the rack and picked me up with those muscular arms.

When you broke six minutes on your mile on the stadium track, I silently cheered for you as I sat on the benches. In the following weeks, we worked together as I helped you train for your 5K.

We hiked Mesa Falls together. Remember how it felt once we made it to the end of the hike? We were gasping for breath as we stumbled up to the top, but the view was so worth it. It was the same when we hiked R Mountain; exhausting, but worth it.

Remember when you got accepted into the nursing program? You looked so nice in those blue scrubs. We celebrated together with all of your friends.

Those things were all fun, but I’ll never forget the deeper connection that we made. We loved going to devotional together. The speakers were always uplifting. We made a real spiritual connection during devotional. It was a break from the craziness of school and work. It was our place to feel calm together. It was our place to truly bond.

Then it became the place you forgot me. In the rush of the crowd, you left me behind. That hurt. Maybe you realized you forgot me, but it was too late to go back for me. You had to get to class. I was easily replaceable to you.

Hopefully, our paths will cross again. For now, I’m waiting in a room full of water bottles just like me. If you want to find me again, I’m willing to start over. Meet me at the Lost and Found sale in the John Taylor building on Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m. I miss you.