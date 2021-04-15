Do you remember your New Year’s resolutions? That’s OK, we don’t either

According to U.S. News, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February, and only 8% of resolutions are kept through the entire year. Why is that? Are all New Year’s resolutions bound to fail?

We know goals are important, but we often fall short when executing them. However, that does not mean the effort of goal-making is useless.

According to Elder M. Russell Ballard in his talk, “Do Things That Make a Difference,” setting goals will have a long-term impact on our productivity in life.

“I am so thoroughly convinced that if we don’t set goals in our life and learn how to master the techniques of living to reach our goals, we can reach a ripe, old age and look back on our life only to see that we reached but a small part of our full potential,” Elder Ballard said. “When one learns to master the principles of setting a goal, he will then be able to make a great difference in the results he attains in this life.”

Goals are important. As Elder Ballard said, goals affect the results of our lives. But are New Year’s resolutions the best way to make changes?

Spencer Sanders, a junior studying communication, believes New Year’s resolutions are not the key to making major life changes.

“I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions,” Sanders said. “I think people just want to say that they’re going to get better instead of actually committing to a lifestyle change. I think change comes when you’re ready for it, not when the New Year’s ball drops at midnight.”

That may be true for some, but for Daisy Bingham, a junior studying marketing, this was not the case. Bingham said her New Year’s resolution was to run twice a week. She said she’s actually kept up with it and even ran a 10K last week.

Bingham’s goal to run twice a week was reflected in her weekly plans. As a result, she changed her mindset from hating running to embracing it. She made a realistic plan and stuck with it, key elements of keeping a goal.

In his TED Talk, “How to DREAM Big and achieve your goals and dreams,” Ian Hacon used the word “dream” as an acronym for the five steps that will lead to success in reaching your goals — Dream it, Routines, Effort, Accountability and Mindset.

He said each step is essential to making any goal become a reality. According to Hacon, you need to dream big, set daily routines and rituals, hold yourself accountable and change your mindset for good.

Bingham was ready for change. That is what made the difference. Not only did she dream her goal, she also used regular routines, put in continuous effort, held herself accountable and changed her mindset.

No matter where we may be in our goals, commitment to change is at the center of achieving them. We can commit to change any day, not just at the beginning of each year.

“Don’t be discouraged if you haven’t reached your New Year’s resolutions,” said Taiylor Brower, a senior studying communication. “New Year’s Day isn’t the only time we can set goals. Start now.”

If you’re in the same boat as us and haven’t looked at your New Year’s resolutions in a while, review them. We can all follow Elder Ballard’s counsel and remember how important it is to reach our full potential through goals. Recommit to change today.