Does your insurance cover deliveries?

Businesses switched to more mobile ways of providing customer needs as COVID-19 isolated the nation. Now employees and third party delivery is the new norm. However, not all insurance policies automatically cover the commercial driving involved.

Insurance companies are making changes to cover deliveries for essential and non-essential businesses alike.

“Coverage may not be automatically applied, so check with your insurance professional to make sure you’re covered before you start making deliveries,” said Kenton Brine, President of the NW Insurance Council in a press release.

Eduardo Sanchez, a freshman studying biomedical science, said he didn’t know whether he was covered under his current insurance.

“People are more vulnerable to not drive as safe because they are trying to get money,” Sanchez said. “People are anxious to drive and make the delivery to make money and that results in reckless driving.”

Sanchez worked for Postmates, an app-based delivery service, at the start of the pandemic. Already he notices poor driving from others who work app-based jobs.

“I think these food delivery companies and insurance companies should hold each other accountable,” Sanchez said. “They need to make sure that their drivers are well informed about this.”

Many of the app-based delivery services have strict timelines to keep so the drivers may feel additional pressure to reach those time limits.

“They try to push you to pick up at a certain time and drop off before a certain time,” said Claudia Marsh, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies, who works for Doordash. “I feel that may encourage people to do things more dangerous like to speed or not drive as safely.” ts the following:

Contact your insurance company representative immediately to ensure you are covered.

Determine how long you are covered. Some policies have expiration dates.

Insurance can come in the form of a rider or an endorsement. Endorsements will apply only to those who started delivering during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and those “employed through app-based company or commercial delivery service. And it probably will not apply to ride-share services,” according to NW Insurance Council’s press release.

If you are working with app-based delivery companies, ensure you are covered correctly.

For more information, visit the NW Council website.