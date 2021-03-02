Dog meetups are “paw”some

Being a dog owner in a small apartment can be challenging. Dogs need to get out and run around with their friends. That is why there are weekly dog meetups at Rexburg Dog Park on Wednesdays and Sundays between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Dog owners in the community were thrilled when Rexburg announced the opening of the new dog park in October 2020. The dog park was built inside Nature Park in Rexburg. Before then, dog meetups were held at Eagle Park.

With this change of scenery, dog owners continue bringing their pets to the weekly meetup at the new park. The new park also brought on some great improvements to the meetups.

Kaelin and Kevin Smith, BYU-Idaho students, bring their dogs to the park every Sunday. She mentioned how grateful she is that the park is fenced in so their dog can explore safely.

“It’s a great way for the dogs to get their exercise out while socializing with other dogs,” Smith said.

These meetups are not just great for the dogs. Many of the people who attend are members of the Facebook group “Rexburg Dog Group.” This has been a great way dog owners have made friends in the community through their dogs.

“Sometimes we know the names of the dogs, but we forget the names of the owners,” Smith said.

These dog meetups will continue in the future as they are beneficial for dogs and their humans.