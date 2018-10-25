Domino’s paves potholes for pizza

“Domino’s Pizza gave Rexburg a $5,000 “Paving for Pizza” grant to help fill potholes in the roads so pizzas arrive at their destinations safely,” said Mayor Jerry L. Merrill at a city council meeting on Wednesday, October 17.

The community of Rexburg nominated the Domino’s to receive the grant.

“We’re all very excited that we got chosen,” said Steven Pippen, the supervisor of Rexburg’s Domino’s Pizza. “The community of Rexburg nominated us, and then we got chosen for the grant.”

Steven said the Rexburg road conditions were difficult to drive in.

“There’s a lot of potholes, and then there’s snow in the winter. So yeah, they’re rough.” Steven agrees that the “Paving for Pizza” grant will help smooth out the roads making delivering pizza, and driving in general, safer.

According to pavingforpizza.com, Domino’s Pizza’s website for their “Paving for Pizza” program, “We (Domino’s) won’t stop until we’ve paved in all 50 states. Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s. We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes flipped. We’re helping to pave bad roads in all 50 states so that you can get your pizza home smoothly, no matter where you carry out.”

Merrill said a local contractor, DePacto, matched the amount of the grant from Domino’s Pizza. Depending on the pothole sizes, the city will be able to fill quite a few potholes with the money and supplies they will be getting.

“We’ll probably be starting right away,” Merrill said. “It may be that we use it throughout the fall and winter, and even into the spring, filling potholes as we discover them.”

Domino’s Pizza sent the city a kit with stencils saying “Paving for pizza” and “Oh yes we did,” that road workers are to spray-paint onto the fixed holes, allowing everyone to identify Domino’s Pizza as the pothole fillers.

“I think it’s always helpful to have potholes fixed so people won’t be driving in them with their tires,” Merrill said. “It will have a measurable impact on drivers safety.”

According to dominos.com, “Bad roads shouldn’t happen to good pizza.” That is one of the reasons why the company is giving out these grants to cities all around the United States.

“It’s really cool when companies think outside of the box to do things like this,” Merrill said. “If any other companies want to do something like this, we’d love for them to do it. We want all the help we can get to better Rexburg.”

Keep your eyes out for the stenciled, filled potholes and be ready to recognize how smooth the roads get.