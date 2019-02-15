Don’t be a deer in the headlights: Know the laws of copyright

Sharing is caring!











Everyone has to deal with copyright sooner or later in their lives, whether it is for a business or a school assignment. The consequences of broken copyright laws can range from mild to severe.

The punishment for illegally downloading materials can be a lawsuit that can be upwards of $150,000. There are many ways to avoid breaking copyright laws on campus, and the school has the resources to avoid such a predicament.

If the student or faculty illegally downloads something, the office will receive a cease and desist order, which is a letter from an agency advising the individual to stop whatever illegal activity they are doing.

“We’ve tried to take steps here on campus to preclude that,” said Nate Wise, digital content and property rights specialist. “ We have really only had a handful of that every year. We have to respond to those letters in a timely manner, so we will send the letters back and forth to whoever is representing the business and to the student and figure out what the resolution is.”

In order to solve the mystery of whoever illegally downloaded what from the internet, the IT department will get involved to find out where and when it happened and pinpoint the IP address.

The copyright office is located in the library near the Commons. It is an intellectual office to help manage legal copyrights and licenses the use and creation side on campus. The office is there if a faculty member wants to use a video or an article for work.

Students who want to use parts of another work may be covered under the Fair Use part of copyright, but it depends on how much of the work they use and for what purpose. Even if you are creating something for educational purposes, don’t use too much of the work and clearly attribute the source.

Also, not everything is covered under copyright law: For example, a work that hasn’t been recorded, written or fixed in some way (like unrecorded speeches or undocumented choreography) are not copyrighted. Titles, short phrases, names and slogans cannot be copyrighted (but they might be covered under trademark law). Ideas — like a scientific process — and useful objects — like an automobile — cannot be copyrighted (but can be patented).

When in doubt, the library has resources that have licensed music and videos along with others to avoid breaking the laws of copyright.