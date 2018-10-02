Last week, I drove down to Utah with my wife. As we drove down the highway, I looked to my right and saw a billboard that had a graphic of someone covering their eyes that said something like, “Don’t close your eyes to our opioid epidemic.”

It caught my attention and really got me thinking.

We shouldn’t close our eyes and ignore an issue because it’s common or doesn’t apply to us. Common trends don’t dictate what’s right. While many people abuse opioids, this practice is wrong. We know that opioids are addictive and harmful.

We need to open our eyes to the world around us. We can be “in the world” without being “of the world.” We should be aware of the world’s problems so we can advocate for change when it’s needed.

Let information change you. Be humble enough to listen to other sides of stories. Keep an open mind so you can learn. The intent to learn and grow separates us from other animals. We must be malleable if we hope to learn and develop into better people.

If we don’t have the full story there are things that get lost in translation, and we don’t understand the full truth.

For example, in 2 Samuel, we read that David was on the roof, and “from the roof” is where he saw Bathsheba washing herself. The Bible never tells us where Bathsheba was when David watched her. If we look at the next verse, we learn that Bathsheba “was purified from her uncleanness.” From that, if we read into Jewish traditions, we learn that she was bathing as the Law of Moses commanded her to — to become clean after her menstrual cycle ended. This is a sacred tradition that even Orthodox Jews continue to this day, and there is a very small chance than Bathsheba would have participated in this sacred ritual somewhere public. She was not trying to seduce the prophet and king. She was rededicating herself to God.

This wouldn’t have been made known if we just would have listened to popular culture, “He saw her bathing on the roof.”

If Joseph Smith followed common trends and attended other churches instead of considering all were wrong, we wouldn’t have this gospel. If Jesus ignored the beggars and the afflicted because he didn’t share their addictions or trials, he would not have been the Savior. One of the best things about our gospel is that it is living. We can receive personal revelation that helps us grow and better the world, but it can’t come if we keep ourselves in a bubble.

We can’t ignore the world’s problems if we don’t learn about them through opening our hearts and minds.