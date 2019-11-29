Don’t Get Caught Lacking at Slacklining

While slacklining, participants walk across a wide rope suspended between two ends. Slacklining challenges participants’ skills and balance as they stand, walk and do tricks on the line.

BYU-Idaho holds slacklining events for students in the BYU-Idaho Center on Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. The next event will take place on Dec. 6.

“Some people pick it up right away,” said Brayden Stegelmeier, a sophomore studying psychology. “For some people, like me, because I’m not the greatest balancer, it takes me a while. It really depends on your athleticism and how well you are with balance.”

From beginners to experienced personnel, slacklining is all about facing challenges and overcoming them.

“You just have to go for it, and put one foot in front of the other, and fall sometimes,” said Rachel Behymer, a junior studying recreational management. “It’s definitely a challenge.”

Behymer has been practicing slacklining on and off for two years. In that time, she has developed her abilities and learned some tricks.

“One of the cool things that you can do is just jumping straight onto the slackline, which doesn’t seem like much once you get that it’s like the first step beyond a beginner,” Behymer said.

At the slacklining event, people try a variety of tricks, such as jumping on the lines, backflips and Stegelmeier’s signature trick — the faceplant.

Whether one does tricks or not, slacklining poses a unique challenge of balance and ability.

“It’s fun, and it really gets you out there,” Behymer said. “You get to meet new people, you get to try new skills, develop new skills, and even use them to make friends.”