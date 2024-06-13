The Reading Center is a free resource available for students at the David O. McKay Library in the Tutoring Center, room 290.

This resource is a place where students can work on their weaknesses in study skills. Tutors, known as ‘study buddies,’ teach specific academic strategies to help students with time management, vocabulary and reading.

“At the Reading Center, we are people builders. We are warm, welcoming and inclusive. We benefit students personally and academically. We show up, authentically engage and model growth,” according to the Reading Center’s mission statement.

When students apply, they will be matched with a tutor who is specialized to their needs.

“We are a people trying hard to put the Savior’s compassion in action,” said Riley Schneider, a tutor at the Reading Center. “We are people builders.”

Students receiving help are expected to show up on time and show tutors respect. If students can’t make it to their appointment, they must cancel before a 12-hour window, or they will be charged a $10 late fee.

The Reading Center offers about 30 to 35 academic strategies. Some of the strategies that are offered are:

— Thieving (Reading Strategy)

— Dated, Achievable, Personal, Positive, Specific “DAPPS” (Goal Setting Strategy)

— Retention (Memorization Strategy)

— Question Types (Test Taking)

— Cornell Notes (Note Taking)

— Knowledge GAPS (Comprehension Strategy)

— 3-Day Diary (Time Management)

— Communication (Academic Strategy)

This semester there are about 52 tutors trained to cater to students who struggle with dyslexia, executive functioning disorder, ADHD, issues with literacy or other learning disabilities.

“They say that when you get a job you like, it won’t feel like work,” said Brandon Lowry, a tutor at the Reading Center. “When I come in to the Reading Center it feels like there are family and friends all around. You can feel the love all around you.”

Macie Patten, tutor and senior at BYU-Idaho, shares her experience at the Reading Center.

“The Reading Center has been such a light in my life,” Patten said. “In my few years here, not only have I had the privilege to see my students start their path to success, but I have also made lifelong friends and learned skills to aid in my own academic success. This place has truly changed my life.”

The Reading Center provides a way to meet new people and create friendships.

The director of the Reading Center is Paulette Kirkham, who is also a faculty member for Academic Success and Tutoring and a professor at BYU-I.

Kirkham was born in Los Angeles, California, and is a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her life, she has had several challenges that have led her to where she is today.

“Reading is probably one of my biggest passions because we can become self-educated if we desire,” Kirkham said. “I believe we have a moral obligation to read Frederick Douglass and dozens of others. (They) gave their lives so that we could have the privilege of reading, and anyone can become educated through reading. So I’ve seen a lot of students’ lives changed through reading and expanding their world.”

According to the University of Minnesota, reading can lower stress levels by up to 68%, which is more effective than listening to music, drinking tea or taking a walk.

“Think of the Reading Center, like a gym,” Kirkham said. “But we’re not for your physical bodies. We’re for your brain. So we’re kind of GPA trainers.”

Kirkham shares her testimony of how her job has blessed her life.

“I have seen miracles, and I continue to see miracles, and I see them in my students’ lives,” Kirkham said. “The Lord values His children. I do believe this. I know it’s not popular right now. But I look at this generation of young people, (and) I don’t see snowflakes, I see warriors.”

For more information, visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.