Don’t wait, now is the time to go see the world

Wanderlust, the strong desire to travel, is a trend becoming popular with most young adults. You scroll through your Instagram feed and see all these people going on crazy adventures, wishing it was you. Good news: That dream doesn’t have to just be a dream.
Sierra Allred, a junior studying sociology, has found a way to make traveling while in college a reality. Allred is in the middle of planning a month-long backpacking trip all over Europe. The best part, she is trying to do everything for under $1000.
Going to college and traveling might not seem like the most practical thing to do at this time. The truth is, there is no perfect time to travel, so you might as well go out and start seeing the world.
“I believe that education is important, but I also believe seeing the world is an opportunity to gain an education,” Allred said. “I think they are both equally valuable.”
Allred found a cheap plane ticket to Europe and jumped on that opportunity.
“Why not? This is the best time to travel,” said Allred. “You have fewer responsibilities and more opportunities.”
Finding the plane ticket is the first and most important step in going on an epic trip. There are great resources like Google flights that help you find the cheapest tickets out there.
“You can plug in a single continent you want to go to, and it will tell you the cheapest place you can fly in the next few months. That’s how I found a round trip ticket to Europe for only $300,” Allred said.
Once you pull the trigger and buy the ticket, there are plenty of ways to make the rest of your trip affordable. There are lots of cheaper and even free alternatives to staying in a pricey hotel.
“Once you’re in the country, you can couch surf, stay in hostels or even with locals,” said Allred. “Connect with missionaries or bishops in the area and ask if there are members who would be willing to host you.”
Couch surfing and staying with locals is free. You can use couchsurfing.comand the Couchsurfing Travel app to find verified locals who open their homes to travelers. If you’re not comfortable with that, staying in hostels is budget friendly. You can use hostelworld.com and the Hostelworld app to find the cheapest options.
There are also unique options like the program World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, which gives you free room and meals. As an exchange program, it is located in countries all over the world, where you stay on an organic sustainable farm. All they require is you spend a few hours a day helping out on the farm. You can find more information at wwoof.net.
One thing that can add up quickly is food. A good budget tip is to not eat out for every meal. Go grocery shopping and prepare to make most of your meals wherever you are staying. This will allow you to save money and spend that on cool experiences.
“Ask the locals where to eat because the tourist restaurants are going to be a lot more expensive,” said Allred. “Find the local farmers markets because it will be more affordable.”
Still feel like international travel is out of reach? You don’t have to plan a crazy international trip to start going on fun adventures. There are plenty of things to do all around us.
“My favorite things to do around here are camping and hiking in the Grand Tetons. It is so beautiful and there is a lot to do there,” said Allred.
Allred talked about how Yellowstone is one of her favorite places to visit, especially cliff jumping at Lava Falls.
Idaho is also the state with the most useable hot springs. Goldbug, Lava and Green Canyon are some student favorites near Rexburg.
If transportation is an issue, the school has you covered. The school puts on outdoor activities all the time. They take groups of students skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating and lots of other activities. If you go to the outdoor activities section on the byui.edu website, you can find all the upcoming events.
There are opportunities to get out and see the world, whether it’s around Idaho or planning a trip to Europe with your friends. Traveling helps you learn more about the world and grow personally.
“Travel and meeting people makes me happy. It adds value to my life and gives me experiences I can use to teach my future kids about the world,” Allred said. “I want to be able to encourage them to go out and see the world for themselves.”