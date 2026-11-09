42 years of change, one familiar face

Dorothy Bischoff and her wall of many announcements from students. Image Credit: Sarah Jones

Inside the BYU-Idaho University Store, a wall covered in announcements and memories tells a story that spans more than four decades.

For Dorothy Bischoff, these memories represent the many students who have passed through the bookstore during her 42 years of employment. Some have graduated, started families and moved away, but many still return to visit the familiar face who helped them.

"There were several times they've come back, and they've been gone 15 years, 20 years," said Amy Ayala, one of Bischoff's coworkers. "They remember her, and they come back and say hello, and she always remembers their names."

Bischoff began working at what was then Ricks College 42 years ago as a student employee in the candy and gift department. What started as a college job eventually became a career that would allow her to witness some of the university's most significant changes.

When Bischoff first arrived, the campus looked different from today.

"It was a lot smaller," Bischoff said. "You knew a lot more of the people that were here."

She remembers a time when campus was smaller and even had a road running directly through the Hyrum Manwarning Center. As the years passed, buildings changed, enrollment grew and Ricks College became BYUI. For Bischoff, the transition brought more than physical changes. She watched faculty members adjust to an entirely different vision for the institution, particularly those involved in the college athletic programs.

Dorothy Bischoff Image credit: BYUI

“I remember teachers that were in the sports programs and how that changed their lives,” Bischoff said.

Some former coaches remained at the university, taking on new responsibilities and teaching different subjects, including religion courses. Bischoff remembers their willingness to adapt despite the unexpected changes to their careers.

“Some of them just knew their willingness to move forward and do what was asked, even though it changed everything they planned to do with their life,” Bischoff said.

Her own responsibilities have changed considerably over the years. After beginning in the candy and gift department, Bischoff spent approximately 20 years working as a cashier before transitioning into textbooks, where she has worked for the past 16 years. During that time, she has witnessed the introduction of digital textbooks, Text Express and changes to textbook purchasing and buyback processes. While the bookstore has grown and adapted alongside the university, Bischoff has learned to appreciate the differences.

“There's just a lot more people, so it is different because there's so many more employees than just having a small little family that's grown a lot bigger,” Bischoff said.

Despite the university's growth, she believes something important has remained unchanged.

“To know that the spirit of Ricks is still here,” Bischoff said. “Teachers are still trying to care about the students, and everybody's still trying to care about the one.”

Throughout her career, Bischoff has experienced memorable encounters with university leaders. She recalled working as a cashier when former Ricks College President Steven D. Bennion visited the bookstore. Unaware of who he was, she asked whether he worked there. A coworker quickly nudged her and answered yes. She also remembers President Gordon B. Hinckley's visit to dedicate the Hinckley Building and more recent visits from Elder David A. Bednar.

Bischoff helping students. Image Credit: Dorothy Bischoff

However, for her coworkers, Bischoff's most significant contribution isn't her knowledge of university history. It's the relationships she has built along the way.

Marci Miller, another bookstore employee, described Bischoff's knowledge of textbooks, instructors and university history as completely irreplaceable. But what impresses her the most is the number of former students who return asking for Bischoff.

“You'll get people that just graduated last year,” Miller said. “You get people who graduated five years ago.”

Others return decades after leaving campus.

Her wall of wedding announcements offers another glimpse into the relationships she has maintained.

“That's how many students come back and want her to be part of their lives,” Miller said.

Caleb Scow, a junior studying business management who has worked at the bookstore for nearly a year and a half, remembers hearing about Bischoff during his first week on the job.

“One of the ladies described her as a literal angel in this department,” Scow said.

After working alongside her, he understands why.

“Her first priority is the students,” Scow said. “It is so cool to see just how nice and caring she is.”

Even when students come in with seemingly small textbook problems, Scow said Bischoff treats their concerns as important.

Looking back, Bischoff never imagined she would spend more than four decades working at the university.

Outside the BYUI University Store. Image Credit: BYUI

"I didn't plan on working forever," Bischoff said.

Today, she has worked at the bookstore longer than any of its other current employees. And although nearly everything about her workplace has changed since she first arrived as a student, her reason for staying dedicated to the job remains simple.

"It's the students that make everything," Bischoff said.

42 years later, the students who continue to return to the bookstore are a reminder of the relationships she has built along the way.