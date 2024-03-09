Dress Express, based in Montana, will travel to Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Fairgrounds to provide brides with over 1,000 wedding dress options on March 15 and 16.

The Dress Express Bridal Expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“Don’t go first thing in the morning because it’s the craziest time,” said Stacy Sommer, the owner of Dress Express.

The dresses are arranged by size. People pay $5 to enter and try on as many dresses as they want, and brides get in for free.

Brides often come with people who can help them try on dresses and give suggestions. Sommer suggests bringing trusted friends only.

“And then the other secret of being able to pick a dress is don’t bring a lot of people with you. Too many opinions,” Sommer said.

The dress prices will start around $50 and go up to $500. Dress Express sells new, used and sample dresses as they travel to places in Montana and Idaho.

“It’s a great way to save money because, boy, you could spend thousands of dollars on a dress for one day,” Sommer said.

Sommer started her business in a rental store and made it mobile. Dresses travel in the winter and are sold till May, then Dress Express opens their Montana wedding venue for the summer.

Some of the dresses they receive are from the Emma and Evan Foundation. This is a non-profit organization, also based in Montana, that receives donations of wedding dresses and turns them into infant burial gowns for families who have lost a baby.

Some of the gowns are hard to wash, like silk, so they give the dresses to Dress Express and receive some of the profit from the dresses to help with their foundation.

“Being able to support that vision is so important to our company,” Sommer said.