Teton Vu, Rexburg’s local drive-in theater, opens with “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Dune: Part Two” for its first showings of the year, starting on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 5 to 11 and $5 for seniors over the age of 62.

Purchase tickets at their website here or at the gate.

The drive-in has a complete diner with burgers, steak fries, chicken strips, popcorn, drinks, ice cream and more.

To access the complete menu, visit Teton Vu’s website here.

Viewers may purchase a food permit for an additional $2 per person to bring outside food.

One ticket grants access to two successive movie showings.

Teton Vu accepts cash and card.

Saturday, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will begin at 8:15 p.m. and “Dune: Part Two” will start at 10:30 p.m., according to Teton Vu’s Facebook page.

Teton Vu is located at 1114 N Yellowstone Hwy, Rexburg.

To park outside and walk in, request a free parking pass at the ticket gate.

Teton Vu recommends turning on your car for five minutes about every half hour to keep the battery from dying, but they do have jumper cables available if it dies.

The ticket office opens one hour before showings on weekdays and two hours before showings on weekends.