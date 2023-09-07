The Madison County Rec District Campaign is hosting a rubber duck derby on Friday, Sept. 8.

The event will take place at Riverside Park in Rexburg and will run from 3-7 p.m. The race begins at 5 p.m. Community members can expect a variety of vendors, food trucks and games at the derby.

Participants can adopt a rubber duck for $5 through the Madison duck derby adoption form or at the event. There are 12 prizes — including a three-day/two-night stay in Island Park, an autographed Utah Jazz basketball and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

The Rec Campaign is hosting the race raise awareness for their campaign.

In order for the Madison County Recreation District to be created, the campaign must receive support from local registered voters. Over the past six months, campaign volunteers have gathered signatures to get the initiative on the next election ballot. The ballot initiative would then need more than 50% of votes to pass.

More information on the campaign can be found on Rexburg’s website and the Madison County Rec District Campaign Facebook page.