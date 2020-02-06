Basketballs fly through the hoop.The audience fills the room and their excitement is visible as players begin to shoot.

“I expect to give the best of BYU-Idaho to the fans, the shooters (and) the jumpers,” said Clay Rogers, Slam Dunk co-coordinator and a junior studying biomedical science. The stars, the pride and joys of BYU-I are here.”

The audience is composed of people of all ages. Children cling to the railings with their eyes focused on the goals, jumping up and down with every shot made.

David Pincock, a basketball fan from Idaho Falls, has come to this event for years, and this year, he is excited to see his grandson perform.

“I love being here; it brings back lots of fun memories of being in this gym, watching what goes on in the University,” Pincock said.

Not only do audience members like Pincock enjoy the event, but competitors such as Jayden Murray, a junior studying nursing, play for both the audience and the players. She’s been playing since she was young and loves basketball.

“I’m on the competitive team here, so that really helped me prepare,” Murray said.

Considered a success by Rogers and others, they report this competition was a spectacular sample of the talent found here at BYU-I.