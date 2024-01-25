DWI is a non-profit organization located in Southeastern Idaho. DWI’s mission statement is “to assist individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.”

D stands for develop, worth and independence, the main values of the corporation.

There are three locations: Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Salmon. Each location is dedicated to a specific age group.

In 1972, DWI began supporting thousands of individuals and their families. While strides have been made since those early days, obstacles remain to provide choice and independence to each individual.

The Rexburg location is for adults with disabilities; mental, physical or emotional. They assess each individual to make sure they get placed into a class that is specific to their needs.

They hold a variety of classes, each from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. These classes teach basic life skills at the level the participants are comfortable with.

Some of these classes include self-sufficiency, how to be safe in public settings, how to count currency, home and community leisure, how to budget, how to cook, how to vote and finally how to get a job and maintain it.

DWI is one of the only non-profit organization created for people with disabilities in the area. Participants only need to have Medicaid and Medicare through the state to attend.

DWI started as a vocational school to teach life skills and communications. Through the years it evolved and became a program dedicated to helping adults progress.

“These people make going to work worth it. I actually get sad when I don’t get to go to work because of sickness or something else,” said Amelia Ferrin, the Lead Development Specialist at DWI Rexburg.

There have been many events held to spread awareness of this organization. Every year, DWI holds galas and dinners. Participants also bring ducks for the annual Great Snake River Duck Race.

In 1988, the corporation started a race in Idaho Falls that runs from the Snake River Landing bridge to the Braves baseball stadium. The race is held annually and the promoters give all proceeds to the DWI. They call this event “Bridge to Braves.”

DWI relies heavily on the community to spread awareness.

Another event they help with is the annual easter egg hunt at Porter Park. Participants fill the eggs with candy and tape them up. This year the egg hunt will be happening on March 30.

Learn more about the options available for locals with disabilities and volunteer and donation opportunities by visiting the DWI website.