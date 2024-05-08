Eagle Park will be closed all day Tuesday for K-9 training, according to a Rexburg Police Department Facebook post.

The public is warned to stay outside of Eagle Park to avoid injuries.

A skills competition will be open to the public for free admission on Friday at Sandy Downs, 6855 S 15th E, Idaho Falls.

The training and competition are part of the Idaho Police K–9 Conference, a five-day conference hosted by the Idaho Police Canine Association.

Trainers from all over the United States will train K-9s and their handlers from across Idaho in real–life scenarios, case law updates and K-9 medical training, according to the Idaho Police Canine Association.

The Friday competition begins at 9 a.m.

Officers and K-9s will compete in patrol and detection scenarios.

The competition is expected to conclude at noon with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m.

Pickett Boys BBQ, Taco H, Agua Maria and Great Bambino’s food trucks and other vendors and booths will be at the event.

The Rexburg Police Department has three K-9s, according to their website.

The newest Rexburg Police Department K-9 member is Odion, a Czech German Shepherd the department rescued from the animal shelter in 2023.

Baine, a Dutch Shepherd, has worked for the Rexburg Police Department for four years. Baine placed third in the 2022 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference in novice trail detection.

Ozzy, a Belgian Malinois joined the department in 2021. According to the Rexburg Police Department website, “He is a high energy K-9 who loves his job.”