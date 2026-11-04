Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect hosts first craft fair

The sign marking the office of Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect in Idaho Falls. Photo Credit: Annaelise Painter

Nonprofit organization Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect hosted its inaugural craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 31, at its office in Idaho Falls. The event featured a variety of crafts and goods made by members of the organization.

12 vendors sold artwork, baked goods, ornaments and other handmade items. All profits went directly to the individuals who created and sold the goods. Members of the Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho community attended to support the organization and its vendors. The EIDS office buzzed with excitement as shoppers browsed booths, visited with vendors and their families and purchased goods.

A vendor selling his handmade diamond art at EIDS craft fair. Image Credit: Annaelise Painter

“This is a way for our individuals with Down syndrome in the teenage and adult years to feel relevant and important,” said Mary Murray, Vice President of EIDS.

When asked about the event, Megan Dendas, vendor and board member of EIDS, said: “Seeing everybody's faces is amazing fun.”

According to Murray, the event has been a long time coming.

“We've wanted to do it forever, to showcase our individuals with Down syndrome, how awesome they are and give them an opportunity to have a business model and generate some of their own income,” Murray said.

Megan Dendas smiling at her craft fair booth. Image Credit: Annaelise Painter

Murray said that EIDS got the idea for the event at a national conference called Down Syndrome Affiliates in Action, where leaders of Down Syndrome organizations network and share ideas. After seeing similar organizations successfully host craft fairs, EIDS decided to create one to showcase the talents of its own members.

Dendas sold handmade tote bags, bracelets and bedazzled items.

Breezy and Brylee Sorensen at their booth, "B & B's Baked Goods." Image Credit: Annaelise Painter

“We have cupcakes, brownies and cookies,” said Breezy Sorensen.

Brylee Sorensen, Breezy Sorenson's twin sister, added why she enjoys participating.

“I like selling stuff and [seeing] my friends," Brylee Sorensen said.

What is EIDS?

EIDS is a volunteer-run organization that supports individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout eastern Idaho. The organization provides services including new parent support, NICU assistance, hospital care packages, grants, educational presentations, parent retreats and social groups. Community members can volunteer through opportunities listed on the "Get Involved" page of the EIDS website.

According to the EIDS website, their mission is to “build a positive connection between individuals with Down syndrome, their families and Eastern Idaho … by providing education, advocacy, support and resources to help facilitate inclusion within the local community."

EIDS' next event

EIDS regularly holds events to further its mission. EIDS will host its next community event, "Not the Right Mom," at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls. More information is located on the "Events" page of the EIDS website.

Murray said EIDS hopes events like the craft fair and "Not the Right Mom" event will show individuals with Down syndrome that they are valued members of the community.

"We would love for people to come and support and make it known to our individuals with Down syndrome that they are included and accepted in the community,” Murray said.