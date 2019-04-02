Echo Effects (effects, effects, effects)

Sharing is caring!











The MC Little Theater filled quickly as the clock approached 7 p.m. on March 29. Groups of students wearing various matching outfits set up video cameras and softly sang the numbers they would perform in a few minutes.

Flash forward almost two hours to a standing crowd applauding for the four groups who entertained the nearly full theater. The crowd enjoyed the performances, but they were not alone in doing so.

“It’s so fun to perform in something like this,” said Holly Denton, a junior studying Spanish education and director of the group Musai. “I’ve really enjoyed watching my group grow over the semester and get ready for this.”

Denton has been a member of Musai since it was founded last semester.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing something you work for come to fruition,” Denton said.

To close the show, all of the groups performed a number together.

“I really liked the last number,” said Adyson Rawlins, a freshman studying psychology and a member of the group Resonate. “It’s really fun seeing all the groups come together and perform.”