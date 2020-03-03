Editing your work: Writing workshop with Henderson

Stephen Henderson, a communication professor, will teach students how to properly edit their writing on a communication workshop on March 5 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, room 35.

Henderson hopes the students will feel less overwhelmed about editing after attending the workshop.

“I love seeing people’s faces in the crowd when they capture a concept that they have never thought of before,” Henderson said.

Throughout this semester, many writing workshops have been offered which teach basic writing skills to help students improve.

Jacob Sutton, a sophomore studying communication, learned simple principles that have helped him become a better writer by attending the other workshops.

“I am excited to see what perspectives will be shared at this upcoming workshop,” Sutton said. “Writing is so personal, and having a perspective on how to edit effectively will be a skill I am excited to learn.”

Henderson urges students to come prepared with problems and questions they have about editing their work in order to get the most out of this workshop.