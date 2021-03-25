EDITORIAL: Give families cash

What makes us members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Besides funeral potatoes, Jello, and Church basketball, hopefully, the answer is that we share a commitment to following Christ, taking care of each other and strengthening families. Latter-day Saints have a strong history of communitarianism since the days of the early Church, emphasizing the need for strong families and tightly knit communities. This desire to build each other up is manifest in the Church’s welfare program, which provides resources and direct financial assistance to those who need it within the church.

However, despite Jesus’ explicit calls for feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and healing the sick, the negative connotation of “handouts” has often plagued any discussion of systemic help regarding people in need. We seem to be especially keen on the idea of charity, that an individual could exercise their agency to help others, but opposed to the idea of systemic reform, which could ultimately remove the initial need for charity in many cases.

As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “On the one hand we are called to play the good Samaritan on life’s roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life’s highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar; it is not haphazard and superficial. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”

While Mitt Romney has grown in notoriety and controversy over recent years among both Latter-day Saints and non-Latter-day Saints alike, he recently unveiled a plan that seems to be aimed at transforming one of our modern-day Jericho roads. This plan, one that not only could unite progressives and conservatives but could also unite families, is known as a family child benefit.

Romney’s plan was unveiled on Feb. 4 and gained national attention, but the general idea for a child benefit — direct financial assistance provided to families on a per-child basis — has already existed as a necessary policy in numerous developed nations.

We at Scroll do not endorse a specific plan among the several proposed, but we wholeheartedly support a direct family child benefit to aggressively confront child poverty. The Family Proclamation is clear that the family is the “fundamental unit of society,” and that “officers of government” need to promote policy that will strengthen it. With so many children suffering at no fault of their own and the overwhelming data that points to the individual and societal advantages of such a program, we call upon our officers of the government to enact a family child benefit.

The problem

The economy is a deeply complicated and debated matter, but a few things remain clear: Over the last few decades, wealth inequality has soared, and trickle-down economics has left many Americans fending for themselves. Forty percent of Americans cannot afford a surprise $400 expense. And if you find yourself of the opinion that it is the fault of these poor Americans for being poor, then what is your solution to the millions of children who live in abject poverty at no fault of their own?

Child poverty has lasting effects that can follow a child through their whole life. Children who grow up impoverished lack the nutrition, sanitation, shelter and education that can vastly improve their quality of life as they mature and raise their own families. Children in impoverished households die at twice the rate of their peers from better-off households, according to UNICEF.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the problems already prevalent in American society. Many children lost their one guaranteed meal during school shutdowns because school lunch programs were the only thing they could rely on to feed them. Some kids have gone missing from school altogether, something that can negatively impact their lifespan. The unemployment rate in April 2020 peaked at 14.8%, a high we haven’t seen since data collection started in 1948.

Studies show that unemployment lasting six months or more are particularly detrimental to children. These long-term periods of unemployment or unreliable income can contribute to a child’s likelihood to attain a college degree.

According to UNICEF, around 365 million children live in extreme poverty. Around 11 million of those are in America, according to American Progress. That’s a big number for a nation that prides itself on being a global superpower. America has one of the highest rates of child poverty in a high-income country. A nation as advanced as ours surely should have a solution, or at least the beginnings of a solution, as many other nations have already implemented.

The solution

In 1999, Britain declared war on child poverty. One of the things they did to accomplish this goal was to improve their already existing child allowance program, a program that had been in place since 1945. They upped the allowance to reflect the current times and inflation. Today, families in Britain are eligible for £21.05 a week for their first child and £13.95 a week for any children after that. Not only did this significantly improve the child poverty rates in Britain, but it also set the absolute poverty rate at a drastic decline over the next ten years. The Foundation for Child Development showed that absolute poverty dropped by more than half in ten years, and relative poverty fell by 15%.

According to the Foundation for Child Development, “Comparing trends in Britain with trends for Europe overall confirms that the British reductions in child poverty were not inevitable but rather were the result of government policy.”

Many other countries have adopted similar programs with multiple successes, and America should be on track to becoming one of them.

In short, a child benefit is a direct cash payment to families based on the number of children they have. Currently, the US employs a method where families can apply for certain tax credits as an economic benefit. However, according to some policy experts like Matt Bruenig, this approach is ineffective for four main reasons:

— They often exclude the poorest 20% of children.

— The application process is complicated and over one in five people end up not being able to obtain the benefits they are already entitled to.

— These tax credits occur once a year, meaning that a family cannot really incorporate a consistent cash flow into its monthly budget.

— The amount of the benefit is based on the previous year’s income, which does not account for a family’s current financial needs. A family that was fine last year could be suffering this year.

According to Bruenig, and as explained in his chart below, a direct cash payment of about $374 per child could replace the tax benefit and have a much more substantial effect, cutting child poverty by over half, and deep poverty by even more.

While Bruenig is known as a leftist, a child benefit policy has received support across the political spectrum. Romney recently released a plan of his own that Bruenig praised, preferring Romney’s plan even over Joe Biden’s, saying, “Among the child benefit policies that have been proposed so far, Romney’s is the best. It has the highest benefits and the simplest administration.”

The proposed Family Security Act provides an allowance for qualifying families to receive a monthly allowance per child.

According to a written explanation by Senator Romney, “The Family Security Act would provide a monthly cash benefit for families, amounting to $350 a month for each young child, and $250 a month for each school-aged child.”

As presented by Romney, the benefits of this program are predicted to cut the child poverty rate by one-third in all of America. The proposal also states that it will benefit American society in the following manner:

— Establishing a firm national commitment to all of America’s families

— Cutting child poverty by up to one-third in America

— Supporting families from pregnancy through childhood

— Promoting marriage

— Providing equal treatment for both working and stay-at-home parents

— Reforming and consolidating outmoded federal programs, including by fully paying for the new proposal

The plan presented by Romney also encourages families to form and mothers to continue in pregnancy since the child credit begins to apply before the child is born. This could potentially decrease the rate of abortion throughout the country.

According to the CDC, 614,820 abortions were reported in 2018. The rate of abortions has decreased over the last ten years although medically induced abortions have increased. Romney’s plan would decrease the number of abortions for those that fear the financial side of raising children and would provide the parents a plan of assistance in supporting the child. This would help families stay together and would remove the obstacle that often forces partners apart.

Addressing Concerns

From Social Security to Medicaid and Medicare, extremely effective social programs have always met the resistance of naysayers who claim it’s too “expensive,” but how does that argument fare against the child benefit?

For starters, the program would be relatively inexpensive, actually. From Bruenig’s analysis, it would cost about $365 billion a year to pay all 77.3 million children in the US $374 a month. Since this would be replacing the already ineffective tax credit programs that currently cost $194 billion, the net cost would be only $151 billion. In other words, “this is equal to just 0.7 percent of GDP, 20 percent of the military budget, and 14 percent of current Social Security benefit outlays.”

In terms of actually finding the funds, the child benefit is extremely feasible. According to Bruenig’s same report, returning the military budget to Pre-Trump levels would save $141 billion by itself, and returning to the previous corporate tax rate would also increase tax revenue by $102 billion. In this sense, when it comes to choosing where to prioritize our investment, it is not hyperbolic to suggest that the choice is, in many ways, between meaningless war or children.

How is the money controlled after distribution to enable the best use of resources?

Because a child credit system permits parents to use the money as they please, there is always that concern that it would be irresponsibly used without the benefit of the child in mind. This drawback really has no solution as parents are trusted to take care of their children and their physical, mental and personal needs. Despite the fact that the agency is left up to the parents as to how to spend the money, substantial data still supports that the policy would still overwhelmingly benefit families. The fear of a few people “abusing the system” should not prevent us from enacting effective policy.

Do single parents get more benefits causing families to stay divided for the possible qualification of benefits?

Many would raise the concern of parents choosing not to be married as a solution to qualifying for more child credit. Romney initially presented the plan to help unite and encourage families. Even though there is always a risk in investing in those that will avoid marriage in order to qualify for the child credit as a simple parent, the child credit plan endorses a family in the fact that only the wealthy do not qualify. Lawmakers trust that parents will do what is best for their children and family situation.

His plan states, “It would still phase out at $50 for every $1,000 in income above $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for joint filers.” There is no incentive for parents not to stay together because they will still qualify for the aid.

The child credit plan also enables single parents to raise their children without as much of the devastating effects of financial stress and taking on two or even three jobs. Due to single parenthood, these individuals carry the weight of supporting and nurturing their children alone. In order to meet physical needs, the emotional and spiritual needs of a child are often neglected. The purpose of this plan is to give the parents more time and energy to focus on raising their children rather than constantly working to make ends meet.

As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we have been challenged time and time again to defend the family against attack. We believe that the family is ordained of God and it is our privilege and responsibility to protect it. Families are being torn apart trying to navigate the complexities of raising children with financial difficulties, is it not our duty to help them? A family child benefit will be a direct attack on child poverty and provide a strong defense for the future of families.