EDITORIAL: It is time to put up the nets

Albert Almora Jr. stepped into the batter’s box on May 29 at Minute Maid Park in Houston Texas. The right-handed outfielder for the Chicago Cubs loaded up his swing and made contact with the baseball.

The ball rocketed off of his bat and cut hard toward the left field side. Almora’s eyes followed the ball as it went clearly into foul territory.

Then, in the blink of an eye, Almora’s expression turned to shock and he covered his head with his arms while squatting to the ground. His teammates came out to comfort him as his eyes filled with tears.

As Almora squatted down to the ground in shock and horror, a 4-year-old girl was being rushed to the top of the stairs toward a medical team at Minute Maid Park. The bright yellow bows in her dark brown hair contrasted the pain on her face as she was carried out.

He sobbed in the arms of a security official on the field as he took his position in the outfield.

In 2018, according to Major League Baseball, “protective netting at all 30 ballparks will be extended to at least the end of both dugouts.”

All 30 teams complied with this announcement and extended their netting.

Despite this change in the right direction, disaster struck just a few months later. On August 25, Linda Goldbloom was enjoying a baseball game at Dodger Stadium when she was struck in the face by a foul ball and had to be rushed to the hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries and passed away four days later.

We understand the pushback against putting more netting around baseball parks.

My family visits regularly the Dodger Stadium. My grandparents are season ticket holders and travel to the Dodger’s spring training in Arizona every year.

I grew up going to baseball games, and nothing beats seeing your favorite team in person while enjoying the atmosphere of a baseball park.

Safety nets do not allow a clear sight and block the chance of picking up a soft foul ball that rolls your way.

However, we feel that a crystal-clear view of a ballgame and a perfect chance to get a game-used ball are far less significant than human life.

There are instances outside of baseball where safety has been taken into higher consideration than entertainment, and thankfully so. In 2015, Uzeyer Novrusov, a contestant on America’s Got Talent was performing a balancing act on a large ladder, unfortunately, Novrusov fell off his ladder in the middle of his act. Luckily, he was uninjured and wanted to attempt his act again, but the show’s judges prevented him from doing so.

We don’t know what would have happened if Novrusov had attempted his trick again. He might have successfully performed the rest of his show, or he might have been critically injured or killed from another fall. It is basically Schödinger’s ladder act. We are thankful we don’t have to see the result of another attempt.

We would rather have a slightly obstructed view than another 4-year-old child screaming in pain as she is rushed out of the ballpark. Our game-day experience can be slightly impaired if it means that nobody else’s is ruined with a trip to the hospital.