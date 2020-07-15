EDITORIAL: It’s time to shut up and listen

The opinions of millions shouted through the phone as I scrolled through social media, with recent events bringing up the Black Lives Matter movement, making it louder than any other current event. I see thousands upon thousands of comments amplifying their voice to be louder than the previous one.

The problem I saw through each post was that no one was listening to each other, instead, they were becoming offended for the mere reason of being on opposing sides. I sat back and sighed as I realized that there is no hope for America to become better if we are unable to listen to one another without rampant voices interjecting on everything.

Opinions are important, but there is no point in cultivating them if they cannot bring about change. In order to do that we must listen to one another.

We at Scroll value opinions; we hold them dear, and we listen to those with differing views. We value opinions so much that we allow others from different backgrounds to voice them through editorials, opinion pieces, columns and letters to the editor.

With a diverse community of individuals from different backgrounds, we should welcome new opinions, listen and discuss them with the goal of meeting in the middle.

The cycle of ignorance will continue if we refuse to listen to opposing views. thus creating a separation in our society the beginning of a political civil war similar to what we already see today. With one side fighting for the Black Lives Matter movement and another side fighting for Blue Lives Matter.

What we fail to understand or realize is that while we post our opinions on social media and loudly display our side of the argument, we are quick to defend only those who agree with our views and hastier to offend those with opposing views.

This polarization is revealed in the political debates between Republicans and Democrats talking about why their side is right and rarely letting the other side speak without interruption.

In the 2020 democratic presidential debates, we see candidates — technically on the same side of the political spectrum — ignoring, interrupting and yelling at each other. Altogether showing how the forces of contention destroy any resolutions or actual debates of change.

The 2016 Republican presidential debate showed nothing less than childish antics with President Donald Trump and Ted Cruz trading insults back and forth.

We, as Americans, have forgotten how to listen, how to mourn with those who mourn and stand with those who stand in need of comfort; and also, how to come to a civil agreement.

We can have all the opinions that we want, but it won’t do anything unless we stand with each other and listen. The country as we know it is split into different groups of opinions who don’t dare cross over to resolution or understanding.

We have nurtured ignorance by ignoring the voices of the past and present. Now we are engaged in a new, mental kind of civil war; the type of war we refuse to acknowledge. The type that will not come to an end unless we listen to one another, support one another and come to an agreement.

We cannot victim-blame anymore, we can’t just choose one side. We cannot just be pro or con. We must meet in the middle. We must listen.

There are decades of voices coming to the surface recently and we must really listen. If we don’t we will repeat the past over again. We stand in a great country with many freedoms but if we don’t start listening and compromising then it cannot become better.