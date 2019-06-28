EDITORIAL: No room for stereotypes

“Oh, so you’re a sugar momma?”

My phone interview had gone from bad to worse. The week before, a recruiter reached out to me for my resumé and portfolio, thinking I would be a potential fit for the company he was in.

In addition to feeling like he forgot who I was, even though he was the one reaching out, the interviewer called me a “sugar momma” because I was looking for a full-time job after graduation — just because my husband would still be attending school.

The only thing I could do was laugh uncomfortably and think, ‘Would he have called my husband a sugar daddy if the narrative was switched?’ A job opportunity I had been excited about suddenly turned into me just waiting for the call to end.

I ultimately declined their offer for a second interview.

UN Women’s recent Tweet called for the need to have baby changing tables in men’s restrooms, praising the breaking of stereotype boundaries and promoting equality.

We, at Scroll, believe stereotypes are not only sexist but detrimental to the change needed in society and the workplace.

Women are told they are too emotional, should stay in the kitchen and be feminine and submissive.

Some would say that Serena Williams, perhaps the greatest female tennis player of all time, is “too muscly and too masculine, and then a week later too racy and too sexy,” Williams said in an interview. “So for me, it was just really a big joke.”

Instead of being commended on her form or her victories, Williams was defending her style and physique.

Men are told they should be confident almost to the point of aggression. They should know how to fix a car, be tall, muscular and unemotional.

Jon Stewart, former “Daily Show” host and advocate for first responders and veterans, was overcome with emotion as he fought for the care of the men and women experiencing major health issues from the events of 9/11.

Instead of seeming over emotional and feminine, Stewart’s address resulted in a standing ovation from attendees at the funding hearing.

Stereotypes denying people’s abilities to be emotional, strong, gentle and the breadwinner ultimately hurts individuals and group dynamics, as well as their effectiveness.

According to a Stanford study on group performance, allowing diversity into groups and in the workplace “can create better performance when it comes to out-of-the-ordinary creative tasks such as product development or cracking new markets.”

Diversity includes not only color, gender and age but also incorporating diverse experiences, values and emotions.

In 1996, Daniel Goleman published a book titled Emotional Intelligence. Since its publication, countless organizations have published thoughts on why emotional intelligence is so important in the workplace.

According to Executive Associates, “…feelings and emotions have a direct impact on effectiveness, efficiency and ultimately the bottom line.”

By letting team members openly share their emotions and who they truly are, the barriers of stereotypes can be broken down and a new community that thrives will be created.

Countless stereotypes taint the past and present. Women were only to be seen and not heard. Then, we got the right to vote. Men are wallets, not fathers. Now, they fight for the right to changing tables.

And it’s not just about gender. Stereotypes hurt people of different faiths and sexual orientations. The list of boxes and labels seems endless.

Isn’t it about time to put humanity and decency first and not labels?

The saying “there’s no growth in the comfort zone and no comfort in the growth zone” applies to society and not just individuals. It’s a fact of life that people are comfortable with what they know, but what if the norm just isn’t good enough? Are we willing to grow?