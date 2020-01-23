EDITORIAL: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The common quest for balance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to “step down” from senior roles in the royal family. They took to the “sussexroyal” Instagram account with the announcement on Jan. 8.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

This announcement shocked people everywhere who keep up with the Royal family. Many were left wondering why the Duke and Duchess would take such a big step out of the norm.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America,” the royal couple said later in their Instagram post. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

One thing repeated in their online post is balance. This young family took a step into uncharted territory seeking balance for their son’s upbringing.

We at Scroll believe in having balance in our lives.

As students, balance can be hard to achieve. We want to do well in school, so we put in the hours doing homework and studying. Exercise proves important for both physical and emotional well-being. Work is essential to pay for school and living expenses. Taking time to grow spiritually should be a large focus. Getting a good nights rest should be a priority, but often falls through the cracks. Somehow in the midst of it all, we are expected to have a positive social life, which is both a desire and a need.

With our attention being drawn so many different ways, finding the right balance becomes critical.

It is hard to achieve balance in one’s life, but living an unbalanced life day by day is even more challenging.

I struggle everyday to find balance, constantly deciding how to spend the time I have to best accomplish all I need to do. Throughout my time at BYU-Idaho, my constant battle hangs in the balance of homework and fun.

One classic object lesson from Sunday School demonstrates balancing priorities. The goal of the activity is to fit sand, pebbles, rocks and water inside a jar. If the participant puts the sand into the jar first, there is no way to fit all of the rocks as well. However, if the participant places the large rocks in first, the small pebbles, sand and water will fill in the empty cracks.

Like this object lesson, if we designate time to the most important things in our lives, we will have time for the activities of less necessity. I accomplish this in my life through using a planner, writing down the things I have to accomplish and focusing on those things before spending time in other ways.

In the article “Keeping Your Life in Balance” by President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the first recommendation he makes is to set priorities. Other tips include setting attainable goals, building relationships and living the gospel.

A child learning to walk topples, trips and stumbles: They have yet to learn how to balance. At times in life, we can feel like that child, stumbling around trying to gain balance and keep going.

In his BYU Speech entitled “Seeking a Balanced Life,” Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Seventy said, “Leading a balanced life is difficult for many. There is not an exact pattern for everyone, and even our own blueprint may change during different phases of our life. However, seeking balance—giving adequate time and effort to each of those things that really matter—is vital to our success in mortal probation.”

We should strive to have balance in more than just how we spend our time.

Imagine someone with a prestigious job making a lot of money, yet every night they go home unhappy. Work and happiness should weigh evenly on both sides of a teeter-totter.

Life, in general, should be a balance of consistency and change. Change brings new perspective, opportunity and excitement to life; but if nothing remained constant, life would feel out of control. Consistency creates comfort; yet if nothing ever changed, life would feel monotonous with no progress.

Balance is not easy to achieve; it is a daily battle. A balanced life looks different for each individual.

Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking a step into the unknown to pursue a balanced life for their son, we can take the necessary steps to establish balance in our lives.

For tips on how to create balance in life, view the article “Keeping Your Life in Balance” by President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.