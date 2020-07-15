EDITORIAL: Stop the hate

Editor’s note: This editorial received seven votes in favor, two abstaining votes and zero opposing votes.

For good reason, there are many who disagree with Rush Limbaugh, an ultra-conservative radio personality. He has derided homosexuals, people who identify as transgender, children, Black people and others. Now, a few months back, he announced he has advanced lung cancer. Guess what I saw on social media? “Good. He deserves to die.” Why? Because they hate him, all because they disagree with what he says.

We at Scroll are tired of all the hate, bigotry and loathing. We just want people to stop, take a breath and love others, even if they don’t like what someone has to say.

Looking at social media, all I see is animosity. A few weeks ago, J.K. Rowling published a blog many construed to be transphobic, despite the love and support she expressed for several trans people she has met. In this blog post, she talked about her thoughts on the transgender movement affecting causes she fully supports and believes in, such as focusing on things like helping female prisoners and survivors of abuse. Now, just a few weeks later, she’s still being attacked on Twitter for her opinions, all because she disagrees with someone.

In her words, these people “accuse me of hatred, call me misogynistic slurs and, above all – as every woman involved in this debate will know – TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).” All because of disagreement. What was once profound respect from many has turned to complete, unadulterated hatred.

These are all fine and dandy examples, but what about the closer arenas? Places like Rexburg, where members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are prevalent? Or Utah? Or our home wards? Locations where we should feel the Spirit of God, buildings where we should feel love and respect.

I served my mission in Utah. While talking with a person of another faith, they told my companion and me their child received a note in school that said, “You’re not a member, so you’re going to hell.” Is this love? Is this what the scriptures teach us? Is this what Jesus Christ meant when He said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

There is a family in my home ward more liberal than the many staunch Republicans in that part of Oregon. The father of the household was called to be the Sunday School teacher and would often use Bible translations from other faiths to help clarify certain passages. This was not taken well. My family talked about all the snide, underhanded comments every single week he taught or made remarks about how he was wasting his potential as a stay-at-home father.

Not all the offensive comments from my home ward were toward this man either. For example, someone said Muslims were complaining about a pig farm next to their place of worship. Another member replied, “That’s the best place for it.” Is this what Jesus Christ meant when He said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

In a recent article written by Seth Harper and Peter Lopez, many Black students shared their experiences with racism; experiences that happened in Rexburg, an area where we are surrounded by members of The Church. The words said to them are some of the most racist phrases we can use. All because they’re Black. Is this what Jesus Christ meant when He said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

Now, I’m not saying we should just lay down and let people attack our beliefs because we love them. What I’m saying is that we need to stop hating. We can stand for our views, but we should do it lovingly and with civility, not with insults and threats.

How then do we increase our love?

According to a Psychology Today article written by Ann Smith, there are 11 ways to do this:

Be present.

Concentrate on the best moments of each day.

Connect with people you encounter.

Listen.

Keep gratitude lists.

Pay it forward.

Say “Yes” as much as possible unless your self-care requires that you say “No.”

Read daily meditations with regularity.

Use abundance journals.

Maintain basic self-care.

Listen to your spirit.

According to the Church’s Gospel Topics website on love, “We manifest our love for Heavenly Father by keeping His commandments and serving His children. Our expressions of love for others may include being kind to them, listening to them, mourning with them, comforting them, serving them, praying for them, sharing the gospel with them, and being their friend. Our love for those around us increases when we remember that we are all children of God—that we are spirit brothers and sisters. The love that results from this realization has the power to transcend all boundaries of nation, creed, and color.”

Maybe by doing these things, people will know we are His disciples.