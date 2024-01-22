This interview is part of a series focusing on introducing Scroll leadership to readers. The following has been edited for clarity.

Gabriela Fletcher, a senior studying communication with a journalism emphasis and psychology minor, is the current Editor-in-Chief of Scroll.

Q: Was your major always communication and how did you choose it?

A: I don’t even know how I ended up in communications if I’m being honest. I started school and didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I was just doing generals.

I served my mission and then, when I came back, I decided I wanted to do psychology because I love people. As I went through psychology, I realized I didn’t want to be on the clinical side of helping people.

But then, I’d taken a class called Interpersonal Theory and Practice, with Brother Bean, and I loved it. It was about why people are the way they are and how we communicate with each other.

I realized I wanted to look more into communications. I took Comm 111 and discovered I love to write. I never knew that until I was like 21 or 22.

Q: What’s the most important piece you’ve ever written?

A: I’d say the INL article that we did as part of a special project last semester. The topic that I had was microreactors, and it’s all about clean energy. I had a total shift in mindset about what nuclear energy is, and I tried to relay that in my writing. I think nuclear energy is going to become a huge topic in the future as we’re looking at clean energy sources.

Q: You talked about what led you to write, but why do you write now?

A: Maybe don’t word it like this, but it’s kind of like a drug. I started writing, and I realized how much it helps me organize my thoughts. As I started Scroll and took more writing classes, I realized I needed to keep writing because that’s how I understand things. And the more I write, the clearer those thoughts become. You are able to communicate better, and then after you get in that routine, when you learn something cool, you’re like, I have to write about this. People have to know about it.



Q: What has been your most memorable moment in Scroll?

A: Man, there are a lot of different types of memorable. One of the best experiences I’ve had in Scroll was when we went to Salt Lake for General Conference. I started out on the religion desk and really wanted to write for church news or Deseret News, which I still hope to in the future.

We got to interact with public affairs and different people in the church. The moment that stands out to me is the one with Irene. She handles public affairs for the church with the media. She remembers me every time we go, and it’s really cool to me to be memorable to her and to be able to rub shoulders with a lot of really interesting people in the field that I want to work in.

Q: How has your faith influenced your career exploration?

A: I chose journalism specifically because of the ethics. We believe in sharing the truth no matter what. I really hate the game-framing that goes into the news a lot of the time. I think news should be straightforward. It should be the truth. It should not be serving anyone’s agenda except to tell the truth. It’s also about doing the right thing and being a good person. I feel like those religious philosophies apply to journalism because we need to be highly ethical people to be trusted.

Q: Who have you come to admire during your time here at BYU-Idaho?

A: I feel like this is the popular answer, but Brother Henderson. Seriously, when people ask me who my inspiration is or what kind of journalists I like, I honestly could not tell you what I like about Walter Cronkite or anyone like that, but I love Brother Henderson. I really admire his writing and the things he’s taught me. He’s near and dear to me. He’s my friend.



Q: If you could have every student at BYU-I read one Scroll article, what would it be?

A: Not because it’s the most newsworthy, but I think that everyone should read the President Meredith interview or watch the video of it that our previous Editor-in-Chief, Isabelle, did last semester. There’s been such a huge change in the vibe, or the feeling, that we have at BYU-Idaho since he was inaugurated. I think he and sister Meredith are wonderful. The more you know about them, the more you come to love them.

