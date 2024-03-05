This interview is part of a series focusing on introducing Scroll leadership to readers. The following has been edited for clarity.

Q: What is your role with scroll?

A: I am the society president. Scroll is itself, you know, a class. It’s a newspaper. It’s a staff, but it’s also a society — the Society of Professional Journalists, a national society. We have a chapter here, a campus chapter, and we just are getting it up and running, starting last semester. My role is basically to serve as a go-between between the class and the staff and the rest of the school. So basically, recruiting people to write articles even though they’re not in Scroll.

Q: If there were a student who wanted to write an article, how would they go about doing that?

A: We are a group on I-belong, so you can join on I-belong, you can message me and let me know you have an article ready then it’ll go through a vetting process.



Q: We are going to shift gears a little bit. Where are you from, and what led you to choosing journalism and BYU-Idaho?

A: I am from Shelbyville, Kentucky, Louisville area. I’ve lived in several places, but that’s home. I actually hated Idaho. I didn’t want to come here at all. I was actually planning to go on to school back East. But then I got my mission call to Idaho, Pocatello, and that changed my perspective on Idaho. I just came straight here after my mission pretty much and have loved it.

Q: What is the principle that has driven your life the most?

A: I think one thing that I love is learning anything and everything I can. And even subjects that don’t come naturally to me, my sister is pre-nursing, right? And so that definitely is not my wavelength but I love even hearing about what she learns.



That’s been a really big worry of mine, is once I graduate, am I going to keep learning? How am I going to keep learning and growing and developing new skills that I’ve been working on here, because they’re not refined as much as I want? I want to keep going. I think learning is definitely a principle that’s defined who I was since I was little. I knew I’d go to college, I thought I’d get a PhD. That’s kind of, maybe, not my goal anymore, but to keep learning, to do like LinkedIn learning and online courses. I’m working on a website for my senior project right now that will hopefully I’ll be able to continue blogging and all that.

Q: What do you plan to do after school?

A: I have wanted to be half a dozen things in my lifetime. The two things that have stayed consistent is a writer, so I’m working on that, and I want to be a pilot someday but not sure how that dreams going to happen. But right now, I’m going to be a mom in July. So that’s a plan, but also that website, I want to monetize it and make money and write books.

Q: What would you say is the most important piece you have ever written?

A: My grandma and grandpa are authors. My grandpa has published, I don’t know, twenty or thirty books. My grandma is more of a dabbler, but before she died last year she worked on this project. It was based off of President Nelson’s invitation to “Hear Him” and she had each member of my family write a collection of article type, I wrote it like a journalist because that’s my favorite type of writing, but just little parts of your life where you had heard God. And I think that has been incredibly important to me, not just because the writing that I did for it, but also being able to read the other entries in that book. I keep it next to my bed. It’s very special to me.

Right now, I’m working on publishing a book that I wrote for my editing essentials class. And I think that one’s pretty important. It’s about the American election process, presidential election process.

Q: Who has been most influential in your time here at BYU-I?

A: Oh, my goodness. That is so hard. I’ve been thinking about this a lot, especially with graduation. Brother Williams and Brother Henderson have taught me so much. And I love both of them. They have very different styles. It’s so fun going from Brother Williams’ class to Brother Henderson’s class or vice versa, because their different styles. They’re both so passionate and I have learned a lot from both professors, about writing, about photography, about governments, about connecting with people as a journalist, about ethics. I would definitely highly encourage anyone to take class from both of them because you can’t leave their classes without feeling passionate and feeling like you can do anything, which I think is a powerful attribute to have as a teacher, to be able to inspire your students to know that they can accomplish anything and inspire them to love the subject so much because I love journalism, but I love it so much because of what they’ve taught me.



Q: What is the impact that you want to have on the field of journalism?

A: Government shouldn’t be something we’re scared to talk about or don’t want to talk about because it’s contentious. I hope that I can be a journalist that’s as unbiased as possible, right? And that can inspire people to want to know about these things and to get involved in ways that they can manage with their daily crazy lives. Everyone has things on their plate, but I think it’s important to know to know what’s going on.



Q: What do you think is the future of print media?

A: I think, unfortunately, a lot of people have a negative view toward news and journalists and journalism. My goal is to change that, and hopefully that’s every journalist goal, and media company. I think the only way we understand what’s going on in the world is through journalists, and their work. And so I think the future is bright, especially with AI. You hear a lot about AI, people are scared it’s going to take away our jobs. It’ll never take away the journalist’s job. AI can’t be at the scene of the crime. It can’t be interviewing the new president. There’re certain things that it can’t do. I definitely think the future’s bright for journalism, and media as a whole.

Q: If you could recommend to every student at BYU-I one thing to read, what would it be?

A: I’m going to cop out and say I think every student at BYU-I should always stay informed in the news. And not just one website, because every news agency has their biases and angle… knowing that is important. Every student at BYU-I should be aware of what’s happening locally, so read Scroll, and on a national scale too, and even international news. Read those things because it’ll help you be informed. You will be able to articulate your opinions on certain subjects that are important.

