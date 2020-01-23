Edmund Rollett performs at BYU-Idaho

Students and Rexburg community members gathered in the Barrus Concert Hall to see Edmund Rollett and his mother, Rebecca Rollett, perform on Jan. 21.

Amy Mueller, a junior studying music, attended the concert and shared what she loved most about the performance. “I love the organ technique that Rebecca Rollett shows and seeing techniques that my organ professor has taught me,” Mueller said. “Seeing it implemented into a performance really encourages me to do better in my studies.”

Before the the concert began, Edmund Rollett explained what pieces he and his mother would perform for the audience. Some of the pieces included Concerto No. 9 for Horn by Johann Joachim Quantz, Romanza for Horn and String Quartet Op. 12 by Arthur Butterworth, and Carillon de Westminster by Louis Vierne.

Edmund Rollett is in his sixth season as Associate Principal Horn with the Utah Symphony. His interest in music began when he was younger but it wasn’t until age 9 that he began playing the horn. He studied under Dennis Abelson for 8 years and later received a bachelor’s degree and graduate certificate in horn.

Rebecca Rollett studied organ and composition with David N. Johnson. She received her degree at Oral Roberts University for organ performance and holds an associate certificate with American Guild of Organists. Rollett also received a master‘s degree in choral conducting.

“Music gives so much more than one feeling at a time, so I usually feel lots of emotions,” said Tara Nelson, a junior studying music. “The piece Carillon de Westminster reminded me of walking through a dream, and there was a certain section in the dream where it was all happy and bubbly and then it turned into a nightmare a split second later.”

For more information about Edmund Rollett and the Utah Symphony, click here.