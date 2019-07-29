Education Week is coming

The annual three-day conference, Education Week, will run August 1 through August 3. It is open to individuals and families and offers classes on various topics including scriptures, self-improvement and preparedness.

BYU-Idaho has hosted Education Week for 22 years, though the children’s program began four years ago. The conference will also host youth dances.

All the youth and children lessons will be held in the Gordon B. Hinckley building. Other presentations will be in the John W. Hart and John Taylor buildings, as well as the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

The keynote speakers will include CES instructor Eric Richards, BYU-I Academic Vice President Kelly Burgener, BYU-I Alumni Director Steve Davis and two authors, George Durant and Susan Easton Black.

On August 2, Center Stage will host a special concert featuring the Bonner Family. Debra and Harry Bonner along with their eight children will perform soulful original songs and renditions of hymns.