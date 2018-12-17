Eight tips to stay warm this winter

2. Bundle up: Layers are key to facing the Rexburg wind. Hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, sweatshirts and coats. The more the merrier.

According to Mountain Warehouse, an outdoor clothing company, one pro tip is to wear many thin layers rather than a few thicker layers of clothing.

“Warm air is trapped between the layers acting as an insulator. If you were then to remove a layer you would reduce the amount of heat trapped which would cool you down,” according to the article “The Layering System,” by the Mountain Warehouse.

BYU-I students have also suggested wearing leggings under another pair of pants to keep in the heat.