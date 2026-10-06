Elder and Sister Bednar to speak at BYUI

Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will speak at the BYU-Idaho devotional on Thursday, Oct. 8. They also plan to participate in other Spirit Week activities to recognize the University's 25th Anniversary.

The devotional is at 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be an ice cream social after the devotional.

In anticipation of this visit, Vivian Brown, a freshman studying dance, has noticed a recurring theme in recent messages of prioritizing the Savior and wonders if this is a topic Elder Bednar will address.

"The apostles are special witnesses of Jesus Christ, and they share the words that He would say if He were here," said Peter Rosenquist, a senior studying mathematical science. "That's the closest we can get to hearing from the Savior."

A window of the Manwaring Center reads "BYUI 25 YEARS". Image credit: Marie Millburn



Professor Hoy Huff, a Restored Gospel and World Religions professor who has taught at BYUI since 1990, said that because of Elder Bednar's connection as president of the University, he loves this campus and its mission.

Elder Bedner is a past president of BYUI. He served from 1997- 2004 and initiated the shift in 2000 from Ricks College, a two-year institution, to BYUI, a four-year university. Despite being sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2004, he has retained his connection to BYUI and has since returned to the campus at least six times. He last spoke at a BYUI devotional in March 2025.