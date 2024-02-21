Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Rosana gave a worldwide devotional for all young adults on Sunday night in Mexico City, Mexico.

The entirety of the devotional was spoken in Spanish with the option of a direct voice translation. The devotional was broadcast live all over the world. including in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Chad Webb, the administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion for the Church, conducted the devotional. Webb and his wife, Kristi, both participated with the Soares in the devotional.

A series of songs were performed and sung including “Where Can I Turn For Peace?” and “Our Savior’s Love.” A vocalist, violinist, pianist and cellist accompanied the performances.

Elder Soares began the devotional by sending love from President Russell M. Nelson and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I bring all of the you the enthusiastic and warm greetings and love from our dear Prophet President Russell M. Nelson, his counselors and the First Presidency and the entire Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” Elder Soares said.

The devotional was centered around five main topics of strengthening testimony, enduring trials, following God’s plan, preparing to enter and worship in the temple and focusing our lives in Jesus Christ.

Multiple videos for each topic were shown of young adults asking questions to Elder Soares and Webb. Each took turns answering questions through stories, scriptures and their knowledge.

The devotional ended with testimonies from the Soares’ and the Webbs. Elder Soares left the audience with an invitation to act and a promise.

“I invite you to diligently draw near to our Savior, to find Him in your life and to feel the intensity of His love for you,” Elder Soares said. “By so doing, you will be able to fill your lives with His light and walk with Him.”

Following the devotional, there was a cookie social hosted in the BYU-Idaho Center courts for all students who attended the broadcast devotional.

This devotional is available on YouTube.