Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, will host a worldwide devotional for young adults ages 18-30 on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Young adults are encouraged to attend, invite friends and discuss how to apply what was taught from the devotional.

“I encourage you to prepare spiritually by praying and asking Heavenly Father to increase your capacity to hear His voice and receive revelation from Him,” said Elder Soares in a recent Facebook post. “As you do so, I can promise you will feel His love as we visit together.”

For details on how to watch this worldwide devotional, see the broadcast schedule.

To watch the devotional later on-demand, or to re-watch, it will be available on Gospel Library.