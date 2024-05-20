As the first General Authority to visit BYU-Idaho this semester, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed students in a devotional held at the BYU-Idaho Center Sunday.

Sister Kathy Andersen accompanied her husband to the devotional and shared her testimony with students. She expressed her love for the gospel, testified that God hears and answers individual prayers and that Jesus Christ is our Redeemer.

In the devotional titled, “Facing Mortality as Adults: Marriage, Children, and the Temple,” Elder Andersen focused on recent challenges young adults of the Church face amidst the world’s culture and trends.

“Think of the vastness of the world in which we live,” Elder Anderson said. “Think of the differing cultures, the differing economic and political situations, the wide range of challenges throughout this very large world. How are we to know things as they really are and things as they really will be?”

Elder Andersen taught, “the Gospel of Jesus Christ unites us and gives us insight into who we are, why we are here on earth, the role of our Savior, Jesus Christ and His sacred atonement.”

As Elder Andersen shared current world statistics, he encouraged both men and women to not be afraid concerning marriage.





Elder Andersen encouraged BYU-I students to attend the temple as frequently as possible, echoing President Nelson‘s invitation given in General Conference.

“The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has in store for each of us,” Elder Andersen said. “As you worship in the House of the Lord, you will better understand the important choices and decisions before you.”

Throughout the devotional, Elder Andersen related to several personal experiences and experiences of his loved ones, including his own grandson, to teach students the importance of having children in this generation, getting married in the house of the Lord and the “religious responsibility” to gain an education for both men and women.

“These are sacred decisions — decisions that should be made with sincere prayer and acted on with great faith,” Elder Anderson said. “Look to your future with faith and hope. Especially center your life in your faith in Jesus Christ, and in the ordinances, covenants, and teachings of His holy house.

To conclude the devotional, Elder Andersen left a blessing and promise.

“In this most important time of your life, I witness that the teachings we receive in the house of the Lord and the promises we make there are eternal, timeless and forever true,” Elder Anderson said.

The devotional is available to watch here.