Elder David A. Bednar hosted a 10-minute question-and-answer via a live Instagram stream for young adults on Tuesday, June 4.

Elder Bednar answered two questions from the thousands submitted. The questions selected were from young adults Bailee and Brock who were present on the live stream.

The questions from the Q&A were the following:

— “Sometimes things don’t work out when I follow a prompting. How can I keep trusting in God?”

— “There are so many decisions to make about a career, marriage, etc. How do I not get frozen? How can I know which good option is best?”

In response to the first question, Elder Bednar said, “Very rarely does one prompting bring an answer. There is often a sequence, ‘line upon line, precept upon precept.’”

Elder Bednar gave a hypothetical dating example, where a young adult received a prompting to date someone, but the relationship didn’t go past dating. Elder Bednar said that the prompting to date could be to prepare for other relationships as a sequence of promptings from the Spirit.

“We would be foolish not to trust God,” said Elder Bednar. “He’s not the problem. We may give ourselves our own promptings, and somehow think that it came from God, that we mix our emotions from an impression from God.”

Elder Bednar then proceeded to answer the second question.

“At the beginning, you are not going to know which option is best. You receive no witness until after the trial of your faith. What is the trial of your faith? You do what you think you are prompted to do,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder Bednar said that students will be prompted and guided by the spirit if they are faithful and following Jesus Christ.

“If I trust in God, if I am not perfect but I am living the gospel, I am going to press forward, anticipating that I will discover things along the way that will help me,” Elder Bednar said. “But I cannot discover them if I am just sitting and waiting for an answer to show up,”

To watch the live stream, visit Elder Bednar’s Instagram page.