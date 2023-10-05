The following is a press release from BYU-Idaho.

Please join us Tuesday, October 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center for the inauguration of Alvin F. Meredith III as the 18th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, we will be blessed to hear from Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Any classes in session will be released at 10:50 a.m. Please be in your seat by 11:15 a.m.

Sunday dress is recommended.

A public reception will be held in the South Crossroads at 3:00-5:00 p.m. where employees and students are invited to greet the Merediths. Refreshments will be served.

If you are unable to attend in person, the inauguration will be live-streamed on byui.edu/live/video, BYU-Idaho Radio, and the BYU-Idaho YouTube channel.

Parking on South Center Street (between the Rigby and Taylor Buildings), the Taylor Lot, and the South I-Center Lot will be reserved for guests with handicaps, other limitations, or by invitation. Sufficient parking will be available in the 7th South Lot with additional parking in the 7th and 1st Stake parking Lots (west of the temple).