Elder Cook testifies of optimism and a Christ-centered life

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged BYU-Idaho students to find joy by focusing their lives on the Savior in his broadcast devotional, “The Sunny Side of the Street,” on Jan. 26.

“I want you to be optimistic, joyful, of good cheer, and also to be united in and through the gospel of Jesus Christ to be one with the Savior,” Elder Cook said.

He shared this message of positivity in honor of his wife, Mary Gaddie Cook.

The Cooks recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. He recounted the first time he saw his wife.

“I first saw Mary when we were in seventh grade at Logan Junior High School,” Elder Cook said. “She sang at a talent assembly.”

The title of the song she sang was “On the Sunny Side of the Street.” He related its lyrics to his wife’s cheerful attitude.

“(Her family) had very little temporal substance in their lives,” Elder Cook said. “It would be fair to say, like the words of the song she sang, that she did not have a cent, but she tried to live on the sunny side of the street.”

Like his wife, he encouraged students to find optimism and gratitude during hardships in their own lives.

“Being optimistic and being of good cheer is a decision each of us can make,” Elder Cook said.

He quoted President Russell M. Nelson who said, “Saints can be happy under every circumstance. We can feel joy even when having a bad day, a bad week, or even a bad year! … The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives.”

Elder Cook described God’s plan as a plan of happiness from a loving God who wants the best for His children.

“The doctrine and culture of the gospel of Jesus Christ is optimistic,” Elder Cook said. “The plan of happiness is the plan of a loving Father in Heaven to bless all His children.”

He invited students to make Christ the focus of their lives.

“If you focus your life on the Savior, you will find yourself on the ‘sunny side of the street’ and have joy,” Elder Cook said.